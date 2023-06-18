Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Update

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,800 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the May 15th total of 244,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of NYSE:HY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.75. The stock had a trading volume of 241,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.03 million, a PE ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $999.30 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

