ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 626,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter valued at $198,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $234.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $249.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.48 and its 200 day moving average is $213.08.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

