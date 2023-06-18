IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 794,400 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the May 15th total of 862,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IDA. Mizuho downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.3 %

IDA stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.76. 460,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,453. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.73.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDACORP

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 5,362.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,296,000 after buying an additional 594,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,639,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 544,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,008,000 after buying an additional 266,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after buying an additional 221,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $684,274,000 after buying an additional 105,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

