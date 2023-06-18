iExec RLC (RLC) Market Capitalization Achieves $90.38 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00004696 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $90.38 million and $2.79 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.23417673 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $3,219,250.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

