ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,390,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 24,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 20.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael D. Blaszyk acquired 71,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $197,766.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,766.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ImmunityBio news, Director Michael D. Blaszyk bought 71,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $197,766.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,915 shares in the company, valued at $197,766.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Owen Brennan bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,590,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 80,170 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 97,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

IBRX stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46. ImmunityBio has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of ImmunityBio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

Further Reading

