Immutable X Price Up 3.3% This Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last week, Immutable X has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002359 BTC on popular exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $355.23 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

