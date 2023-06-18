Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $178.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.43%.

Several research firms have commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

