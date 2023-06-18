Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after purchasing an additional 892,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,659,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $217.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

