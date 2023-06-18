Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE WM opened at $165.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.96 and its 200 day moving average is $159.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

