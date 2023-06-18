Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $422,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.1% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 31,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $2,322,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:APD opened at $293.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.46 and a 200-day moving average of $292.51. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.