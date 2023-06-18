Independence Bank of Kentucky Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

USB opened at $33.45 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.