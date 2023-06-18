Independence Bank of Kentucky Purchases 54 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $447.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $289.68 and a 12 month high of $456.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.96.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares in the company, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock worth $513,051,343. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.