Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 17 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.3% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 5.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $702.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $667.84 and a 200 day moving average of $690.99.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.