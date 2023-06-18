Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $507,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Shares of LMT opened at $459.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $470.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

