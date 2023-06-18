Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases Shares of 1,189 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 12.1% in the first quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 63,423 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 209.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,582 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $211.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.82 and a 200 day moving average of $175.93. The stock has a market cap of $206.25 billion, a PE ratio of 557.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,545,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $133,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,545,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 677,125 shares of company stock valued at $141,439,507. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

