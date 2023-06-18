InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Acquired by Kercheville Advisors LLC

Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,275 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. InMode makes up 1.5% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of InMode worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 9,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in InMode in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in InMode by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.72. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $41.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $106.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

InMode Profile

(Get Rating)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

