Insider Selling: Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Sells £10,500,000 in Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) insider Simon Antony Peckham sold 2,000,000 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 525 ($6.57), for a total value of £10,500,000 ($13,138,138.14).

Melrose Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LON:MRO opened at GBX 508.80 ($6.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.96. Melrose Industries PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 284.46 ($3.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,180.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 416.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 239.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MRO shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.01) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 500 ($6.26) to GBX 620 ($7.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melrose Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 345 ($4.32).

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

