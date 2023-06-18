Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,892 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TGT traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,902,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,114,693. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $125.08 and a 52 week high of $183.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

