Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 1.0% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $612.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $644.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $558.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.