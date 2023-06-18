Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 61 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $176.76. The company had a trading volume of 10,374,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,042,130. The firm has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

