Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

CAH traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,134,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,304. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $91.27.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 113.79%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

