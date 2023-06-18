Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,255 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.72. 18,211,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,298,563. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

