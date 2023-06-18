Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 0.7 %

AMT stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.89. 3,283,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,776. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.58.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

