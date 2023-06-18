Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $227,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.87. 11,709,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,609,375. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.67. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

