Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PXD traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.80. 4,241,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,980. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.73.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

