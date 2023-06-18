Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.21.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

AJG traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $213.78. 1,554,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,192. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.36 and a twelve month high of $219.23. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.74.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,464,431.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,216,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.