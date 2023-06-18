Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $380.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 7,216.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 60,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 37,698 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSE. JMP Securities upped their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.