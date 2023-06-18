Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance
Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $380.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70.
Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.03 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on INSE. JMP Securities upped their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.