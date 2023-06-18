Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDN opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

