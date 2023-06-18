Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Short Interest Update

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.09.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

