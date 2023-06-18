International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Up 9.3% in May

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE IGT traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88. International Game Technology has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $32.23.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,105,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,997,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,279 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGT. B. Riley began coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

