International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the May 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways
In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,134.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,910 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 33.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.
International Seaways Trading Down 0.8 %
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. International Seaways had a net margin of 54.60% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The company had revenue of $287.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Seaways Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.21%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.
About International Seaways
International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Seaways (INSW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.