International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.