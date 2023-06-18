Internet Computer (ICP) Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $4.04 or 0.00015229 BTC on major exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and $10.02 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00043484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00032809 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,836,724 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,363,672 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

