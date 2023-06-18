Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Lowered to “Hold” at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Intevac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Partner Cap Sec restated a fundamental buy rating on shares of Intevac in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Intevac from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Price Performance

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.35. The company has a market cap of $96.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intevac

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 37,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $261,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,039,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,920,429.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 37,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $261,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,039,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,920,429.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James P. Moniz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intevac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Intevac by 15.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 42,994 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 272,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.