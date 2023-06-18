Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Short Interest Update

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Inventiva Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ IVA opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on IVA shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Inventiva from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Inventiva

Inventiva Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

