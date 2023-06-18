Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Short Interest Update

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
NASDAQ IVA opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.75.
Several research analysts recently commented on IVA shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Inventiva from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Inventiva from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
