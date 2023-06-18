Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 174,643 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 59,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $644,000.

