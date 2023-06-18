Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,310. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $21.74.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
