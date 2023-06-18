Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 5.8% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $367.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.65. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

