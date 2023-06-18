Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $367.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.65. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

