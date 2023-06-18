Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Update

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,320,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 14,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitation Homes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.2 %

INVH stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $589.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 155.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on INVH. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

