IOST Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $140.61 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOST has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IOST

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

