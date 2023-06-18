IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 342.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in IQVIA by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $216.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,206. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

