iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is West Wealth Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

West Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,489 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 6.5% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $13,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ESGU opened at $96.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $97.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.