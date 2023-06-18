iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Raised by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.73. 684,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,246. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $97.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.