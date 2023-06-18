iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by West Wealth Group LLC

West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.7% of West Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.57 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

