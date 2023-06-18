iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 78,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 51,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 139,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 179,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.43. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

