iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $185.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.45 and a 200-day moving average of $180.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

