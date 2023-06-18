iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 465,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,026 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $29,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 268,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,935. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.68. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.