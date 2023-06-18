iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Boosted by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.14. 531,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,592. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $161.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.12.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
