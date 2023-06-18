iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

