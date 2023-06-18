iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $123.84.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
