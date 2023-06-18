Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,013 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000.

VNLA stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

